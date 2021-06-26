062621_SIREN_NP_ARTICLE

Storm clouds loom above St. Joseph Friday evening with rain falling in the distance. Trained spotters believed they saw funnel clouds in southern Buchanan County, which led to multiple tornado sirens being issued, St. Joseph Police Cpt. Jeff Wilson said.

 Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW

Friday's inclement weather included multiple tornado sirens around 5:30 p.m.

Though no tornados formed in the area the St. Joseph Police Department believed the sirens were warranted based on the clouds that looked to be forming tornado-like threats.

There were multiple trained weather spotters who saw what looked like funnel clouds in southern Buchanan County, St. Joseph Police Cpt. Jeff Wilson said. The local standard is to issue a warning if there is a sighting by spotters or recommended by the National Weather Service.

Officials from adjacent Platte County and Atchison County, Kansas, said they did not issue tornado warnings, which was the direction the storm was coming from.

There was no storm rotation that could have caused a tornado but it could have looked like there was a possibility, Kansas City National Weather Service Meteorologist Hallie Bova said.

"There was kind of a lot of chaotic movement in the cloud," she said. "So we got a few videos, which could have easily been mistaken for rotation, even to a trained eye. It definitely looked like some chaotic motion, and even some lowerings and stuff like that."

The decision always is to air with caution and maintain the warning until the National Weather Service gives an all-clear, Wilson said.

Alexander Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

