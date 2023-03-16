3/16/23 - 2319 Charles Avenue Shooting Scene

Police responded to a shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 24th and Charles streets. 

 Dan Ingram | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph police are seeking both the victim and suspects in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning near 24th and Charles streets.

St. Joseph police say the suspect or suspects entered a home at 2319 Charles St. and opened fire. At least one victim was injured, but that person fled the scene. 

