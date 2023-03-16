top story Police respond to overnight shooting News-Press NOW Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police responded to a shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 24th and Charles streets. Dan Ingram | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Joseph police are seeking both the victim and suspects in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning near 24th and Charles streets.St. Joseph police say the suspect or suspects entered a home at 2319 Charles St. and opened fire. At least one victim was injured, but that person fled the scene. After the assailants left, others in the home attempted to pursue them in a vehicle but eventually returned to the scene, police said.The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown, and police said no one has shown up at Mosaic Life Care with a gunshot wound. No motive for the shooting has been established but authorities are investigating. Anyone with information that could help police is encouraged to call 816-238-8477. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weapons Police Crime Target-shooting Law Construction Industry × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Regional News Ringgold, Unterberg, Vendler to be honored by arts academy +4 Regional News Seeking Alzheimer's clues from few who escape genetic fate +2 Regional News Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill More Regional News → National News Sports Spanish federation sides against Barcelona over payments +11 Sports Pakistan court rejects ex-PM Khan's plea to suspend warrant Sports Military chief says US will defend Indo-Pacific freedoms More National News → 0:46 Cold front brings changes today 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
