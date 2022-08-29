After three separate car crashes took the lives of St. Joseph residents over the weekend, police are urging people to follow traffic laws and be extra cautious when behind the wheel.
The first crash in town was a single-vehicle rollover in the S. 700 block of Woodbine at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday. The deceased victim was identified as 41-year-old Marcia Christopher.
The second was a motorcycle that crashed into a vehicle at N. 10th Street and Frederick Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, and the deceased victim was identified as 40-year-old James McNemee.
Also, a St. Joseph man was found dead after a crash on Highway 169 near Avenue City and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:32 p.m. on Sunday. However, the exact time and day of that crash is unknown at this time. The man was identified as 29-year-old Jacob Dollars.
With the nice weather, officers, including Sgt. Patrick Zeamer of the St. Joseph Police Department, are asking everyone to slow down and be extra aware of surroundings.
“Always be conscious of your surroundings. Stay off your cell phone and texting. There's a lot of traffic right now with school starting back up, a lot of school bus traffic, a lot of pedestrian traffic. Got to watch for all the surroundings. There's a lot of distractions that can be made with stereos and other things like that. So we got to focus on our driving and be more of a defensive driver,” Zeamer said.
“As far as motorcycles go, it's still nice and warm. There's still lots of them out. Be mindful of those. We do know some of those tend to drive a little careless at times. So just be mindful that they can just pop up at any time,” he said.
Sgt. Shane Hux from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H said being behind the wheel needs a driver's full attention.
“We recommend three things to decrease your chances of being involved in a traffic crash. And those three things include always obey the traffic laws, dedicate 100% of your attention to driving at all times and also always wear your seat belt,” Hux said. “Devote 100% of your attention to driving. Set your cell phone on the side. Put it in the back seat, put it on vibrate mode. And, like I said, driving is a full-time job and requires all of your attention.”
Zeamer said if you see a crash, you can be a vital piece to the puzzle of what happened.
“The best thing to do if you witness a crash that's serious, please stick around so we can talk to you because that helps us do our investigation work," he said. "And if you did see something on either one of these crashes, the phone's relevant. You can reach out to us and we'll follow up with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.