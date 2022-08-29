Emergency crews work crash scene at 10th and Frederick

Emergency crews work the crash scene at North 10th Street and Frederick Avenue on Sunday afternoon after a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

After three separate car crashes took the lives of St. Joseph residents over the weekend, police are urging people to follow traffic laws and be extra cautious when behind the wheel.

The first crash in town was a single-vehicle rollover in the S. 700 block of Woodbine at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday. The deceased victim was identified as 41-year-old Marcia Christopher.

