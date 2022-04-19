top story Police release identity of man found dead Sunday News-Press NOW Ryan Sheehan Author email Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19, 2022 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man whose body was found by St. Joseph police in the 2500 block of S. 13th St. late Sunday has been identified.Police named the man as Eldon Allen, 50, of St. Joseph. The cause of Allen's death is under investigation. Police declined to release further details. Ryan Sheehan can be reached at ryan.sheehan@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dead Body Police Department Police Cause Death News-press Now Story Eldon Allen Identity Law St. Joseph Ryan Sheehan Author email Follow Ryan Sheehan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News 0:54 Education SJSD Finance Committee weighs future levy extension Government Efforts move forward to cap insulin copay prices Business Lawn care crews ramping up for spring 1:19 Consumer Consumers can save money by gardening as produce prices rise More Local News → 0:30 Cloudy and chilly for Tuesday 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
