top story Police release ID, cause of death on body found at Brittany Village News-Press NOW May 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police have identified a man whose body was found last week at Brittany Village Apartments. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Joseph police have announced the identity of the man whose body was found in a storage unit at Brittany Village Apartments on May 9.The man is Terry Everett Calvin, 41, Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department said. Wilson said Calvin's death was due to natural causes. At the time the body was found, police said it was badly decomposed and investigators believe it had been there for quite some time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +10 Nebraska ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency +3 Nebraska CTE cases in soccer players raise fresh questions about safety of heading the ball +3 National News Kim Gardner steps down as St. Louis' elected prosecutor 2 weeks sooner than planned More Regional News → National News +3 National News Kim Gardner steps down as St. Louis' elected prosecutor 2 weeks sooner than planned +6 National News Democrat pledges ethics package in his challenge of Mississippi GOP governor +6 World News Stage set for Ecuadorian president or lawmakers to be booted out of office More National News → 0:43 Partly Sunny Tuesday 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.