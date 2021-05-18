The St. Joseph Police Department has received recent complaints of drive-by shootings involving paintballs.
The calls have included both property and personal damage.
Cpt. Jeff Wilson of the police department said officers are looking into the reports, but no one has been arrested.
While paintballs, BBs and other toy guns might seem fun, they can get dangerous without the right protection. Sgt. Roy Hoskins who works in crime prevention with the police department said people need to be careful with something they may think is a prank.
"A lot of it’s harmless. (But) some of it can harm the property or injure someone if they can get in the line of a paintball, for sure," Hoskins said. "People need to use some caution. Yes, they are for recreation, but they should be treated as any other weapon, a handgun or anything, BB gun, a pellet gun. They need to be used with caution and just use some common sense. Don’t shoot at people or property, especially cars or windows."
Hoskins said to protect your body if you are the victim of a paintball attack.
"What people don’t realize, paintballs and things like that seem harmless -- they go out and shoot each other for fun, recreation, but those people have protective equipment on. They have face masks they have shields that cover their front and back," he said. "While they’re considered not necessarily dangerous and lethal, they can be if somebody’s struck in the eye or the temple or throat or spine, even the back of the neck. They could potentially be something that paralyzes or kills someone."
This is one "prank" that if someone engaging in it is caught, it will lead to arrest and charges.
"You don’t know what you're gonna hit," he said. If we catch someone doing that, if there’s property damage or somebody’s been hit, then we could definitely be pursuing criminal charges if it breaks a car window or dents a car. And more seriously if you hit somebody with one, you're looking at an assault charge."
Police reports can be made in person or online at stjoemo.info/FormCenter/Police-11/SJPD-Online-Crime-Report-52.
