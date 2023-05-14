As the spring motorcycle season continues to rev up, drivers of all types are more likely to share the road with bikers, leaving concern as officers battle high-speed racing.
An increase in motorcycle crashes already has been a concern for law enforcement officers this year, and Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department, said they are taking note of the reckless driving that’s been a common occurrence on the road lately.
“We've seen a lot of activity on the Belt as far as careless driving,” he said. “People are going a lot faster than the speed limit and doing dangerous things ranging from wheelies and lane splitting, going in between cars. All the dangerous stuff you can think of, we're seeing it.”
Officers said the increase in reckless driving is especially concerning when they notice UTVs and dirt bikes driving on roads they aren’t made to be using. Tonn said there’s already an increased risk for bikers on the road and these types of motor vehicles increase that.
“Motorcycles themselves are more dangerous than a car because you only have two wheels,” Tonn said. “You’re a lot less visible and when you’re going twice the speed limit, riding without a helmet or splitting between cars on the highway or at a red light. You're just asking for trouble. Even if you're doing everything right, it's more dangerous than a car.”
Law enforcement officers said this can pose a risk for other motor vehicles as they often react by swerving to avoid hitting bikers going at a high speed.
For motorcyclists and drivers, officials say constant vigilance and extra precautions are the keys to safety.
“Watch out for bikers on the road,” Tonn said. “It’s easy to get irritated when they're out there running and cutting people off but don't give your temper away. Slow down and let them go by. Even if they’re not showing respect, it doesn’t mean we can’t give it to them. The same goes for bikers, slow down and share the road because you will get injured.”
Tonn said many in the community have questioned what officers are doing to monitor reckless driving, but he assures people they are working to catch these motorists, including working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to monitor people using a helicopter.
“We're going to have unmarked vehicles watching you and you may stop at a red light and that’s when we're going to jump out and arrest you. We also work with the prosecutor when that happens. When it happens, you're going to go to jail and we're going to start making sure that the punishment fits the annoyance that all this is causing.”
