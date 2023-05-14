Reckless driving amongst bikers

Sgt. James Tonn discusses recent reckless driving incidents involving bikers and the risks it poses.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

As the spring motorcycle season continues to rev up, drivers of all types are more likely to share the road with bikers, leaving concern as officers battle high-speed racing.

An increase in motorcycle crashes already has been a concern for law enforcement officers this year, and Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department, said they are taking note of the reckless driving that’s been a common occurrence on the road lately.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.