A group of about 15 people is protesting police labor issues outside City Hall Wednesday morning.

Protesters said they plan to be outside City Hall during business hours all week. Many of their concerns center around pay and staffing. 

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.