top story Police protesting outside City Hall News-Press NOW Quinn Ritzdorf Aug 17, 2022 A group of about 15 people is outside City Hall Wednesday morning protesting police labor issues. A group of about 15 people is protesting police labor issues outside City Hall Wednesday morning. Protesters said they plan to be outside City Hall during business hours all week. Many of their concerns center around pay and staffing. News-Press NOW has a reporter on the scene. Check back for details as this story develops. Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com
