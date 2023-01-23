top story Police probing death of man in car News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Jan 23, 2023 Jan 23, 2023 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Joseph police are investigating the cause of death of a man found inside a car Sunday night on South 20th Street near Messanie.Police were called to the area at about 10:30 p.m. for reports of a body.An autopsy is being completed, which is expected to take several days, St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said.The case is being investigated because the man was found dead in a vehicle, he said. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Medicine Law Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri Part of Highway 94 closed for crash, patrol says Regional News Georgia football transfer Thomas jailed on felony charge Sports Hazing suit at Bowling Green ends with nearly $3M settlement More Regional News → National News +4 National News Yellen pushes for China to address Zambia's big debt burden +2 World News Algeria, Italy look to broaden ties beyond coveted energy +14 Sports Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires More National News → 0:50 Gradual clearing this afternoon 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
