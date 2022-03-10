St. Joseph police are investigating after a man showed up at Mosaic Life Care with a gunshot wound late Wednesday.
Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, police officers responded to the sound of gunshots and found shell casings at the 3600 block of Cottonwood Creek Apartments, police said.
After this, a 27-year-old man arrived at the Mosiac Life Care with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police said they believe these two incidents to be linked.
The 27-year-old man was delivered to the hospital by a private vehicle and is being uncooperative with police, authorities said.
Police found a vehicle matching the description of one fleeing the scene of the shooting at Cottonwood Creek Apartments, 3601 Gene Field Road, but it was found to be unoccupied.
The investigation is ongoing.
