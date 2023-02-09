Like many in Chiefs Kingdom, police and emergency crews will be cheering the team on, but they urge the public to keep their Super Bowl celebrations from becoming a super bummer.
Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department said there are several potential issues officers could see on Sunday.
"We expect to see more impaired drivers on the road ... then where you get more people together with alcohol, you expect to have fights," Tonn said. "We imagine like holidays, families are going to get together. When you get family together, you have domestics."
With the recent legalization of marijuana in Missouri, police are expecting problems with people driving under the influence of the drug, but they are prepared.
"We have guys that are trained for that. They can come in or will be working at a moment's notice that will be able to tell if you're driving under the influence of marijuana," Tonn said.
The outcome of the game will determine which challenges they are more likely to see.
"If the game's going bad, we're probably going to have more fights. People are going to get mad," Tonn said. "You throw in the alcohol with anger and we're going to have lots of fights."
The hope in the department is that the Chiefs emerge victorious, but that can bring its own problems.
"People get excited and do things they wouldn't normally do ... driving fast, driving under the influence of alcohol," Tonn said. "Maybe they plan not to do that, but they are so excited because we won the Super Bowl."
Tonn said that although officers will be working on the day of the big game, they will be supporting the Chiefs just like those in the community.
"We're human, too, we love the Chiefs, too, and we want to be able to have just as much fun as everyone else while at the same time being prepared to do the job," he said.
If the Chiefs are victorious on Sunday, Tonn expects there to be a city-wide celebration which may include fireworks. He just hopes that fans do so responsibly and safely so that all can enjoy the victory.
"Everything that you do, just keep it in mind that you want to do it legally. You want to make sure you get to where you're going safely and you want to make sure you wake up the next day still happy about the Chiefs winning," Tonn said. "Don't do something you wouldn't normally do just because you're excited and you may be under the influence of something."
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said that the sheriff's office will be out making sure the surrounding area is safe as well.
"We're going to have our deputies out that are going to be looking for impaired drivers. They're going to be looking for other types of criminal activity," he said.
Puett said that win or lose, he hopes everyone enjoys Super Bowl Sunday safely.
"We hope that everybody is a good sport and supports the Chiefs and does it in a safe and good, happy manner," Puett said.
The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. You can watch the game on Fox 26 KNPN News-Press NOW.
