The 3400 block of Stockyards Expressway is back open after a crash Friday afternoon.
A man in his 40s was driving a Toyota SUV around 2 p.m. on Stockyards expressway when he crashed into a Dodge pickup driven by a man in his 60s coming from Smith Road.
Both men were taken to Mosaic Life Care for minor injuries, St. Joseph Police said.
The cause of the wreck is unknown, police said, and it remains under investigation.
