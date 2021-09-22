A 16-year-old boy and an 80-year-old woman were taken to Mosaic Life Care after a three-car crash Wednesday evening on State Route A north of Interstate-229.
A 16-year-old Agency, Missouri, boy was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra when he crashed into a 2017 Ford Taurus and 2017 Chevrolet Impala that were stopped in the road around 6 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports.
The Impala's driver, an 80-year-old St. Joseph woman, was taken to Mosaic with moderate injuries, according to crash reports, and the Sierra's driver was taken to the hospital by private vehicle for minor injuries.
No injuries were reported for the 60-year-old St. Joseph man driving the Taurus.
