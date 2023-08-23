Agency Road

Police on the scene of Agency Road near South 28th. 

St. Joseph police have confirmed that a person died of self-inflicted injuries Wednesday night.

Multiple police vehicles were present on Agency Road near South 28th Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

