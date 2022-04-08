St. Joseph police are searching for details after a Dodge Durango crashed into a vacant building around 8:45 p.m. Friday, causing the building's wall to collapse on the SUV.
No one was inside the vehicle at St. Joseph Avenue and Jefferson Street when police arrived, and there were no witnesses to identify the driver, police said.
There also were no skid marks to indicate which direction the vehicle was traveling, police said.
