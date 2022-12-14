A few types of crime involving vehicles are on the rise recently in St. Joseph.
Stolen license plates and thefts involving car break-ins are up, according to numbers from the St. Joseph Police Department. Sgt. Matt Knieb said officers have noticed reports involving these particular crimes are more common.
“It’s all about getting that knowledge and information out and ways to prevent it,” Knieb said.
License plate thefts commonly occur with people using screwdrivers to remove them from vehicles. There are, however, means by which drivers can prevent this.
“With normal license plates, a lot of people have like a flathead screwdriver or a Phillips screwdriver that they use to put the screws in. But they have alternatives which are anti-theft,” Knieb said. “These are special license plate screws that have different heads on them so that you can use that tool, which is not so abundant and available.”
Another way to take action against the theft of license plates is by using nylon.
“If you have a bumper or something where you can reach the back side ... you can get a nylon locking that goes on the backside of it. That’s one more step that those committing the crime have to go (through),” Kneib said.
Anti-theft screws are available online and at local auto shops.
“They’re readily available, it’s just a matter of taking that extra step to protect yourself,” Knieb said.
Break-ins of vehicles cannot always be avoided, but Knieb said there are steps people can take to decrease their likelihood.
“If you have something valuable in your vehicle then lock it in the trunk or lock it up in your house, somewhere out of sight so that someone walking by doesn’t see it,” Knieb said.
Another recommendation is to be aware of good places to park.
“If it’s at your residence, have good lighting on it so that you’re aware and can see around your vehicle,” Kneib said. “Not only for your safety when you’re getting your vehicle but also so to deter that individual, knowing that there’s lighting and someone can see what they’re doing.”
Installation of surveillance cameras is another step people can take.
“Take that time to place something on your vehicle so you have that opportunity to catch that individual and act whenever they’re doing something,” Knieb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.