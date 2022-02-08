The St. Joseph Police Department has released the name of the person arrested following a police standoff on Feb 6.
According to St. Joseph police, at about 8:30 p.m. that evening, an officer recognized Trevor Harris, who had a felony warrant for his arrest on a charge of assault.
Harris drove to a residence in the 800 block of Sunset Drive and went inside, sparking a standoff with officers that lasted about an hour. Harris eventually came out of the house and was arrested.
