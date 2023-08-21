The number of police pursuits in St. Joseph has some residents concerned about safety and questioning when officers decide to call off a chase.
Although the goal of officers is to capture suspects who flee the scene, a police pursuit may not always end without a person or their property being impacted.
Guillermo Pena, an apartment complex business manager in St. Joseph, said he’s suffered the consequences of property damage from a police pursuit more than once.
“It’s a double-edged sword because we need the police department to make sure they’re doing a good job but at the same time, we don’t want the police department being too gung-ho and destroying somebody’s property,” Pena said. “That’s exactly what happened to my property and if somebody was there, they could’ve gotten hurt.”
Police say safety comes first and certain factors are considered before officers pursue a fleeing suspect. St. Joseph Police Chief Paul Luster said a chase only occurs if officers feel the subject is an immediate threat to the public.
“We’re always going to weigh the risk, focusing ultimately on the protection of human life,” Luster said. “That gets us into that dangerous felony realm. Have they committed a dangerous felony and is that risk worth the reward of the pursuit? So, things like child abduction and shooting would certainly fall into that category.”
So far this year, 51 pursuits have been documented by the St. Joseph Police Department.
Pena said he’d like to see appropriate punishment for drivers who flee from officers.
“How are we allowing these drivers out on the road and are we keeping a good record?” Pena asked. “Is the court system here at the local level saying, no, you can’t have your license back?”
Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson says repercussions for police pursuits can be complex and depend on factors like a person’s criminal history.
“If someone is running because they have a warrant for their arrest and that is for an underlying felony charge, resisting is a felony,” Davidson said. “If they’re running because they have a warrant for a misdemeanor then that’s a misdemeanor charge.”
In Missouri, unless the person fleeing creates a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to any person, the pursuit results in a misdemeanor charge. Some would like to see those penalties increased.
“When it comes to sentencing, I think we need to be hard on these types of crimes, especially when they’re putting people at risk,” Davidson said. “When they’re driving at higher speeds on our streets in areas where people and children live, we need to be tough on these crimes.
“Increasing the amount of jail time isn’t necessarily a factor that is going to make some people stop running but it’s a starting point,” she said.
Above all, police urge drivers to remain vigilant when driving because pursuits put everyone on the road at risk.
“Try to be aware of your surroundings and don’t be distracted by electronics and other things happening in your car when you’re behind the wheel,” Luster said. “Be alert when emergency vehicles are around you.”
