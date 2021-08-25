St. Joseph police are looking for two suspects from a shooting incident that happened around midnight Wednesday in the 4200 block of Kemper Street.
There is one confirmed male victim in the shooting. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care with multiple serious, but non-life-threatening, gunshot wounds to the lower body, St. Joseph police said.
Police said they have been told the identity of one suspect, but the motive is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.