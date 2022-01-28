St. Joseph police have located a child who went missing early Friday.
Police found the child, 1-year-old Kyden Edward Nielsen, just before 9 a.m. The boy had gone missing at about 3:45 a.m. from the 200 block of Yale Street.
Police said early Friday they were searching for a suspect, Tyler Eugene Mozee, who was seen running in the area with the child in his arms.
