St. Joseph police have identified the body of a woman that was found Monday morning in the 700 block of Olive Street.
Amy Nussbeck, 39, "was homeless but primarily from this area," St. Joseph police Capt. Jeff Wilson said. The case is being investigated as a "suspicious death."
It is an open investigation and no other information has been released.
