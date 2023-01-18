top story Police investigating suspicious death By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 59 sec ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating after a 59-year-old man was found dead Wednesday.Police said shortly after 5:30 a.m., they responded to a disturbance at 2410 South 20th Street.Upon arrival, officers found a white man who was being treated by EMS and pronounced deceased shortly after. Detectives were called to the scene and the case is being investigated as suspicious. The body has been sent for an autopsy. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Male Police Department Police Investigation Detective Ems Officer Official White Man Case Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +16 Regional News Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial +2 Sports Transgender youth reemerge as statehouse focal point in Utah Regional News Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Alaska polar bear attack More Regional News → National News +3 National News Ukraine helicopter crash: Facts and unanswered questions National News Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened +2 National News Alabama extends time for executions, ends automatic review More National News → 0:42 More precipitation tonight into tomorrow Updated 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.