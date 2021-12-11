20211211_193738

St. Joseph police investigate the scene of a shots fired incident Saturday evening at South 22nd and Union streets.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The intersection of South 22nd and Union Streets is back open after a shots fired incident Saturday evening.

The case remains under investigation.

News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more details are available.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.