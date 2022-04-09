St. Joseph Police are investigating an incident after several shots were fired at a residence Saturday afternoon in the 2600 block of North Seventh Street.
Between six and 10 shots were reported being shot toward the residence from a vehicle around 2:30 p.m., police said.
Police have recovered multiple shell casings but there are no reports of injury or property damage so far.
News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more details are available.
