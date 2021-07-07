St. Joseph Police investigated an incident for a few hours that occurred Wednesday at America's Best Value Inn on Frederick Avenue.
It started as a shots fired incident that was called in shortly before 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Police said.
A 43-year-old man then left the first location in a Chevrolet Tahoe and drove to a nearby Speedy's Gas Station, where he crashed into a gas pump, police said.
The man was transported to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance but the extent of his injuries was unknown, police said.
It also was unknown which of the people involved was firing shots.
No arrests had been made as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.