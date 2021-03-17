St. Joseph Police are investigating a car chase that led to a shooting Wednesday morning.
The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred between two moving vehicles at 22nd and Garfield streets shortly after midnight.
One vehicle was chasing another when the driver of the rear vehicle pulled a firearm and struck the trunk of the vehicle it was following. Police located a bullet hole on the vehicle’s trunk. No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-238-8477.
