The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating gunshots reported on 2400 Angelique around 7 p.m. Sunday.
A caller reported noises that sounded like gunshots, and a group fight possibly took place at the location, St. Joseph police said.
Shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.
