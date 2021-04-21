St. Joseph police were called to the 2900 block of Pear Street Wednesday evening where a body was found floating in water near the road.
Police Capt. Dan Sweiger said officers received the call at about 8 p.m. after a passerby noticed the body. He said it appeared the body had been in the water for some period of time but offered no further details on the cause of death, how the body came to be in the water or the person's identity.
The body was found in the same approximate area as a fatality accident that resulted in the deaths of a woman and her three young children on April 9. Detectives on the scene said they do not believe the body found Wednesday is directly related to the accident.
Police tape was put up along the roadway and all traffic was blocked off.
News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more details become available.
