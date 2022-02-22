A man killed Saturday in a crash with a train has been identified by St. Joseph police.
Jerry L. Murphy, 80, St. Joseph, was killed after a train crashed into the Chrysler van he was driving at about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 on Waterworks Road, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.
Murphy was driving across the tracks about a mile north of the St. Jo Frontier Casino when the crash occurred, police said.
A St. Joseph woman, who also is about 80 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident and was extricated by emergency responders. She remains in critical condition, and her identity will not be released, Tonn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.