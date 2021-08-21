St. Joseph Police are investigating the events that led to a crash around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Woodbine Road and Faraon Street.
Police said they were hearing conflicting stories about the crash, which involved a Ford Fusion and Honda Pilot.
The 28-year-old woman driving the Fusion was transported to Mosaic Life Care with her 1-year-old child for precautionary reasons, police said. The 36-year-old woman driving the Pilot did not report any injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.