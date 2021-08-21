082121_CRASH_NP_PICTURE

Emergency responders work the scene of a two-vehicle crash Saturday at Woodbine Road and Faraon Street.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph Police are investigating the events that led to a crash around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Woodbine Road and Faraon Street.

Police said they were hearing conflicting stories about the crash, which involved a Ford Fusion and Honda Pilot.

The 28-year-old woman driving the Fusion was transported to Mosaic Life Care with her 1-year-old child for precautionary reasons, police said. The 36-year-old woman driving the Pilot did not report any injury.

