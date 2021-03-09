The COVID-19 pandemic created some obstacles, but it didn't change the need for adapting to new ways for local police to address victims and people having mental-health emergencies.
St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally said 2020 was hard with the amount of changes that were needed, but the department made steps building communication with the community.
"2020 was a very different year. It was everything about adapting and our mission is protection, service and partnership with the community and that mission didn’t change," he said. "Like many people, in the beginning of the pandemic in particular we had to make a number of changes very quickly as they information came out ... and that continued to evolve."
Partnerships that were built on in 2020 include one with the YWCA. A victim advocate from the shelter working with police has allowed them to reach victims in a new way, Connally said.
"Something that was missing for a while was having a victim advocate right there in your investigations division that has more upfront contact with the investigator and the victim," he said. "So this was a great opportunity that the YWCA came forward to partner with us and imbed a victim advocate into the department."
According the the report, investigators referred 1,212 cases to the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office, 436 to the Municipal Prosecutor's Office and 206 to the juvenile office with assistance from the victim advocate.
Mental health calls also came into the spotlight in 2020.
According to the annual report, in 2020 officers were faced with responding to an increasing number of calls involving suicides, overdoses and homelessness.
"Mental-health-related calls have been steadily increasing for the last several years. Where this becomes so important is that it helps hopefully reduce some of the repeat calls because there’s some folks we deal with over and over again," Connally said. "We can get them referred to places that can get them longer-term care that they need. But when you talk about crime some of the underlying causes related to crime deal with mental health issues."
Kristen Siler is a resident liaison at the police department from the Family Guidance Center who has responded on mental crisis calls. She completed 819 total referrals and made contact with 615 people in 2020. The success with this mental-health assistance has opened a second position to do this work in the force.
More analysis through the report shows during 2020 the department recorded and monitored 266 uses of force, 74 pursuits and 51 documented complaints from citizens.
Announcements from the department included a total of 18 awards that were presented to police officers during 2020, including 10 Chief’s Letter of Commendation, seven Life Saving Medals and one Citizen’s Distinguished Service Medal.