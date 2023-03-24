Officers are following leads in the search for a 12-year-old girl from Farmington, Missouri, who has been missing since the beginning of this week.
Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce could be in St. Joseph after police believe she left her home with 18-year-old David Allen Jennings.
Jennings may have family that resides in the St. Joseph area, which means both could have made their way here. The Farmington Police Department issued an endangered person advisory in the case.
Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H said that the state law enforcement agency has been in contact with Farmington police. When an endangered person advisory is in place, local law enforcement and media outlets work together to put out information quickly and alert the public.
"We try to get a vehicle description, a photograph of the missing person and an address," Hux said. "If they don't have that, it's kind of a needle in a haystack because St Joe's a big area.
Farmington Police Chief Chris Bullock said the department has received numerous tips from all over the state. Each has been helpful in the investigation.
"We follow up on all the tips that we get, we then verify or debunk them," Bullock said. "With something like this, you get a lot of calls ... it's been very helpful."
Pierce was described in a press release as having "a diminished mental capacity and may not be able to make rational decisions."
Bullock backed the statement about the investigation.
"She's 12 years old and probably cannot make rational decisions on her own. I would say any time you put a 12-year-old with an 18-year-old, I can see nothing good that's going to come of that," Bullock said.
Hux said the situation raises a red flag.
"Unless they're related, like with a brother and sister, that's different. But if they're not related, that connection is not there ... you just wonder why they would be together," Hux said.
Morale for investigators in the case is high as they take in information from tips and follow several different leads.
"I'm hoping that hopefully that comes to a head this weekend. We can clear it all up," Bullock said. "When people don't want to be found, it's hard to find them if they have resources."
Bullock said the department is holding onto case details for the sake of the investigation, but he said they do have leads and information guiding them.
"We're suspecting they probably have some resources here locally ... somebody is kind of keeping them up, hiding them out ... or I think we would have run into them by now," Bullock said.
Bullock said that Pierce's family is worried about her safety and whereabouts. Police are working to make sure that Lisa is returned safely.
"They're concerned, they want to get her back home. So that's what we're working on to trying to get done," Bullock said.
Bullock said if residents see Pierce or Jennings in the area, they should contact local law enforcement to intervene instead of approaching them.
Hux echoed that community members should reach out to law enforcement if they see the two in St. Joseph.
"As a parent or as a guardian, if you have a child and they are missing, report it immediately," Hux said. "It helps us out because it gets more eyes out there for us. The ultimate goal is to get family members reunited safely with other family members. The sooner we get on that, the better the chance of a positive outcome that we will have."
