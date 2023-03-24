Endangered person (copy)

Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce, left, and David Allen Jennings, right. Both may be heading to the St. Joseph area or in the area as Jennings may have family here. Police are working to bring Pierce home safely. 

 Submitted photos

Officers are following leads in the search for a 12-year-old girl from Farmington, Missouri, who has been missing since the beginning of this week.

Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce could be in St. Joseph after police believe she left her home with 18-year-old David Allen Jennings.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.