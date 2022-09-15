Law enforcement staffing shortage continues to cause concern (copy)

St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally will retire Sept. 30 after 16 years with the department.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

After the city of St. Joseph’s announcement of Police Chief Chris Connally’s upcoming retirement, attention now turns to who will succeed him.

City Manager Bryan Carter said the vacant position will be posted in a few weeks, which will coincide with Connally’s retirement on Sept. 30. Until then, the city’s first step in the search process is determining what qualities, experiences and characteristics the community wants to see in the next police chief. Those answers will help determine how the search is structured.

