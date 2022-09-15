After the city of St. Joseph’s announcement of Police Chief Chris Connally’s upcoming retirement, attention now turns to who will succeed him.
City Manager Bryan Carter said the vacant position will be posted in a few weeks, which will coincide with Connally’s retirement on Sept. 30. Until then, the city’s first step in the search process is determining what qualities, experiences and characteristics the community wants to see in the next police chief. Those answers will help determine how the search is structured.
“Someone with integrity, who knows how to support their people but also understands the big picture, and someone who really appreciates the importance of dedication to the community,” Carter said of the traits he’s personally looking for in the next chief.
Carter said the process will involve at least one search committee but could include multiple groups representing different portions of the community.
“It's critical that you have community members from the diversity that we have within St. Joseph to serve on that committee so that every voice is really heard,” said Mike Cazel, president of the Community Police Advisory Committee. “I think if we don't do that, then we've really missed a great opportunity to have everyone be involved in the process.”
Cazel and Dennis Adams are both possible candidates to serve on the search committee, as they are the chair and vice chair of the Community Police Advisory Committee. Both said they were surprised by Connally’s retirement but have ideas for the next chief, including better community involvement and transparency.
“(Crime) statistics certainly don't appear to show that crime is that bad,” Cazel said. “So I think one of the things that needs to happen with a new chief is certainly more community involvement, more information that's related to the community to let them know.”
Another significant group that will be a part of the search process is the police department. Officers hope their union representatives are included in any meetings and want effective communication with city officials as the search progresses.
The city recently paid Rick Smith, the former Kansas City police chief, $25,000 for consulting services. Carter said he will rely on Smith to develop the search process.
“We are always leery of new things and new people and changing our daily lives, but I think it'll be good for us,” said Kylee Van Meter, a detective with the St. Joseph Police Department. “I think any change is probably very welcomed.”
Detectives Dustin Robinson and Van Meter don’t care if the next chief comes from the department or is hired from outside the city. They said they just want someone who is qualified and has their backs.
“Cops always want a cops cop,” Robinson said. “We want someone that's going to be kind of in touch with the newer generation, not only in the community but in the workforce as well, and it's a hard balance.”
The most pressing concern the department is facing is recruitment. Robinson said he hopes the next chief can come in and be more aggressive in finding new officers.
“There's a huge demand for police officers nationwide,” Robinson said. “We can't sit back on our heels and wait for people to come to us. We have to go out and do more than what we've been doing in the past.”
Cazel said Connally provided a steady presence as chief, while Robinson praised him for his communication with other law enforcement agencies. But both citizens and officers are ready for change.
“We can just look at updating a little bit more and looking kind of forward to some fresh ideas and different approaches,” Robinson said.
