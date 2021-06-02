Officials with the St. Joseph Police Department are hoping to make an upgrade to a key resource — the vehicle fleet.

The department has not been able to replace its vehicles at a normal rate in three years, and that is wearing into some cars.

The St. Joseph City Council has approved the replacement of five new unmarked police vehicles, which Police Chief Chris Connally said was important.

“Our normal vehicle replacement is nine marked and three unmarked (a year), and we haven’t had our normal replacement in three years,” he said. “Two years in a row, we had half the amount, and last year, we had nothing budgeted for vehicles. We put a little over a million miles a year on our fleet so it becomes critical.”

But, Connally said the unmarked cars are just the start. Now he’s worked with the council to budget five new marked vehicles for the next fiscal year.

“All those vehicles that are being replaced have over 100,000 miles on them, so that was important. Additionally, what we did work with the council on in this next budget for July, initially there weren’t vehicles in that as well,” he said. “But in discussions with council, we were able to get five marked vehicles in that budget. So we’ll go ahead and we’ll have an impact with these ... unmarked cars and then this next fiscal year we’ll have an impact on our marked fleets, so that’s important.”

The unmarked vehicles were purchased with savings from salaries that were budgeted but not paid. The council approved the purchase from a bid from Don Brown Chevrolet for a total of $122,655.00.

When looking at bids for marked police vehicles, Connally said the price will be much higher per car due to the equipment needed.

“It’s a little more expensive because all your equipment, your computers, your lights, everything else that comes with the shield — almost close to another $20,000 on top of the purchasing price,” he said. “We have to purchase new in-car cameras because some of these vehicles are as many as 10 years old so a lot of that technology, computers need to be replaced. We need a new light system, siren system, the CAD technology that goes into it.”

Connally said sometimes equipment is able to be transferred to new cars from old ones, but most equipment is outdated and no longer covered by warranty or able to be replaced.

In addition to the five marked police cars the department is looking to replace, one marked car is going through an insurance process to be replaced due to being totaled in an accident.