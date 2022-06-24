The goal of the St. Joseph Police Department's recent social media campaign is to give tips on vehicle care during the summertime. Police department leaders are hoping to get more active in social media in the future.
The St. Joseph Police Department is ramping up its social media presence.
Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department is leading the effort by getting the information and tips together.
"Talking to people in the community and things through social media that others are putting out other states ... pages that I follow that are big in social media. I see what they're putting out and they are very good. I just try to mirror those things," Tonn said.
He said the first post regards safety during the summer inside vehicles as the interior of the car can heat up quickly when the sun is out.
"Don't leave your kids or pets in there. Make sure your AC is working before you go," he said. "Keep some water and nonperishable food in case of a breakdown. Have jumper cables, flashlights, all that kind of stuff in the heat when it gets that hot. We want to have something to take care of ourselves and on the side of the road.
"Our cars are a lot hotter and if we're feeling it (the heat), our cars definitely are, especially if we're not taking care of it and it breaks down," Tonn said.
The primary focus of getting more active on social media is to inform younger residents of St. Joseph.
"It's one of the major mediums for contacting people nowadays, so we want to be doing that to get a hold of people," Tonn said.
Driving safety is a big topic for the younger audience.
"Teen driving safety is important because kids are just graduating from high school or they've just gotten their license and they're out driving," Tonn said.
Tonn said he hopes that the teens take their time and stay safe on the roads.
"We're human. We want to obey those speed limits and traffic signals. We just want to make sure our teens get to where they go on safely," Tonn said.
Going forward, the goal is for the police department to be more active in social media.
"We're going to be more active in it. We'll keep stuff out there, not just about driving, but all kinds of tips," Tonn said.
Residents can follow the St. Joseph Police Department's social media pages on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
