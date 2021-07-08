Since he was a kid, St. Joseph Police Department Officer Nate Stapleton knew he wanted to be in law enforcement. But fewer and fewer people have the same dream he once had.
In the last couple of years, the public perception of law enforcement has been tarnished following the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. This has led to fewer people wanting to join the police force.
“There’s been a lot going on in the country over the course of the last year with respect to law enforcement,” said Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department. “That has had an effect on our ability to be able to recruit people and gain interest in coming into the profession.”
Wilson has been with the St. Joseph Police Department for 29 years. When he started, hundreds of people would apply to become officers. Now, the department has to be more proactive.
“In the past, we would just wait for a candidate to graduate from the Academy and then apply with this,” Wilson said. “We’re actually reaching out to them now.”
The department currently has 11 vacancies, from patrol officers to sergeants, affecting daily operations and spreading the staff thin. The department has saved money from the empty positions but it would rather be fully staffed.
“We need to have those officers, we need to have more than that, to be honest with you,” Wilson said. “All those salary savings have been a result of this. It’s not something that we look forward to.”
The problem is the department can’t find people to fill the 11 vacancies. But the recruiting struggle isn’t exclusive to St. Joseph. Departments across the country can’t find people to join the police force.
“The ability to gain recruits right now is difficult,” Wilson said. “We’re all reaching out in any way that we can to try and bring people into the profession.”
In response to the plummeting number of applicants, the department is forced to be creative. A patrol officer came up with the idea of a business card with a QR code that sends potential recruits to an informational page about applying for positions. The design was created two months ago, and now the department hands them out regularly.
Social media also is used more to reach the younger generation, and the department is making it a priority to attend more law enforcement academies.
“We have to do our due diligence in getting out there and exposing others to what we’re about, advertising ourselves,” Wilson said. “Help people understand again what being a law enforcement officer is about and how important it is to our communities and our nation for that matter.”
Competitive salaries and benefits can also help make the job more enticing. The city partially increased the salaries for the fire and police departments at the end of 2020. In December, the council will decide how to implement the rest of the salary increase.
“It’s something that we’ve got to continue to work towards in order to try to make this happen,” said City Councilman Marty Novak about the salary increases. “We got to do what we can in order to make sure our police department is fully staffed.”
But ultimately the best recruiting tactic is talking to people about the job. That’s what Stapleton, who has been with the St. Joseph Police Department for five years, does. He shares with others why he joined the force and the importance of the job.
“I talk to them when I can,” Stapleton said. “When a kid or a younger person shows interest in it, I talk to him about the good the job can have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.