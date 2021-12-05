New legislation aims to help officers deal with the stress of witnessing incidents on the job that can take a toll on their mental health.
Part of Missouri Senate Bill 51, which took effect in August, provides services for officers in coping with a critical incident or emotionally difficult event. The bill establishes the Critical Incident Stress Management Program within the Department of Public Safety and requires all officers to meet with a program service provider once every three to five years for a mental health check-in.
Jen Gentry, director of the community behavioral health liaison team with the Family Guidance Center in St. Joseph, said that the Missouri Department of Public Safety is trying to hammer out the details of what this process will look like, along with who will be providing those check-ins.
“That may impact us some as details come down,” she said. “Because we may or may not be involved in providing those check-ins.”
Gentry said that Family Guidance staff members work with first responders in Buchanan, Clinton, Andrew, DeKalb, Holt, Gentry, Worth, Nodaway and Atchison counties. She said they serve police and sheriff’s departments but on occasion will help emergency medical services and fire departments as well.
With the community behavioral health liaison team in place, Gentry said the agency is set up to be helpful in either providing those check-ins or guiding officers to providers for them. When it comes to debriefings, she said they are already highly involved in this process.
On their team, Gentry said that some staff already are trained in providing critical incident debriefing. She noted that this is the model which is being used statewide.
“So, I don’t know that it (the bill) necessarily changes things, but (it) just encourages departments to utilize that resource,” Gentry said. “We’re certainly doing everything we can to normalize talking about how critical incidents create stress.”
She said it's encouraging to see measures for officers to monitor their own wellness regularly.
“I think that all in all we have been doing some of these things already,” she said. “What it may do is encourage departments to utilize those resources even more. We can never go overboard in ... conversations about officer wellness and having them regularly, so I think having that in place will be helpful.”
