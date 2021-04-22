Police continue working to identify body found on Pear Street

Police haven't yet released the identification of a body recovered Wednesday night in the 2900 Block of Pear Street.
The cause of death of the person also remains unknown. The body was sent to the medical examiner's office in Kansas City for an autopsy.
The body was discovered by a passerby in the same water-filled roadside ditch where four people were killed in a car accident on April 9. A memorial for the four accident victims, mother Amy Morse and her three kids, Rosalie Morse, 3, Braxtin Grace, 2, and Anastasia Grace, 1, still sits above the water near the ditch.
"We got a call of what appears to be a body in a small body of water that happens to be the same location of the fatality accident a few weeks ago with the children in the car," St. Joseph Police Cpt. Dan Sweiger said.
Police thus far have not linked the car accident and the body found on Wednesday night, saying only that they do not believe the two are "directly" related.
The night of the car accident, about six feet of water filled the ditch. When the body was discovered Wednesday, the water had partially receded. Police do not know how long the body was there but did say it appeared it had been exposed to the elements for at least some period of time.
"There's a possibility [it's connected] but I don't want to go and say something and be wrong, but that is a possibility," Sweiger said. "We don't even know who it is just yet. So we have a lot of work to do just to find out who they are and how they came to be in the water."
The cause of the fatal car accident also remains under investigation and has not been released.
