Police announced the body of Cody Grace, 26, found in water along Pear Street, was the fifth fatality from a car accident that occurred April 9.
Previously, police said four people died in the crash. But on Wednesday night, Grace's body was discovered by a passerby.
An autopsy for Grace shows the cause of death was drowning, and police believe when the car was removed from the ditch his body fell into the water. Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said they had no reason to believe Grace was inside the car with the four victims.
"It was a very traumatic scene and a very difficult scene to work being that a vehicle was not only overturned but submerged in water. So our officers made every attempt to locate everybody that they could at that time. The investigation was done that evening and following into the next day and even into the next week as far as completing that investigation. The officers were confident at that time the completion of the investigation that they recovered everybody that was possibly in the vehicle," Wilson said. "The initial scene did not give any indication of another individual in the vehicle. There was no obvious sign of ejection or things along those lines that gave the officers any indication."
The morning after the crash, April 10, it was confirmed that Amy Morse, 22, Rosalie Morse, 3, Braxtin Grace, 2 and Anastasia Grace, 1, were all killed. Cody was the father of Braxtin and Anastasia.
"Because we don’t, unfortunately in this situation, we didn’t have anybody that could say, ‘yes or no. There was somebody else with us,’ and that’s tragic. But they did a search as we would do in a situation like that to the beat of their ability. They searched the immediate area surrounding there and so did firemen -- entered the water and did a search. Our officers went back the next day and did another search of that."
Police received a call of a body in the small body of water along Pear Street on Wednesday night. Police confirmed it was the body of Grace late Thursday night.
"My heart goes out to that family and I pray they are able to be blessed someway through this. I definitely can understand this is extremely difficult for them. I’m glad at least that we were able to bring some sort of closure for them, versus not locating him. I wish that it would have been a different outcome," Wilson said.
Cody was reported as a missing person on April 13. No indication showed he was in the vehicle with the victims. On April 21, police listed Grace as an endangered missing person just hours before his body was found. No cause for the accident has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.