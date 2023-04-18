City officials are getting closer to naming St. Joseph's next police chief.
City manager Bryan Carter said community surveys and public forums played a big role in helping officials decide on a strong candidate list of 30 applicants that will be narrowed down to five finalists who will be announced next week.
“This is one of the toughest decisions city officials can make,” Carter said. “But we’ve taken a lot of consideration from community input and other public meetings to develop a strong candidate profile and I think people will see that once our finalists are announced early next week.”
Dave Hart has been serving as the city's interim police chief since Chris Connally retired in September. Carter declined to comment on whether any of the candidates under consideration are local.
Once the finalists' names are announced, the public process will begin in May, with the community invited to participate. The finalists will arrive on May 10 and 11 and get to know the community, Carter said.
“They’ll go for a community tour and have a meet-and-greet event for the police department employees at the Law Enforcement Center. Then on May 11, we’ll have three interview panels, one for the executive team to interview, and the other one is a community and business member interview panel," he said. "When that’s completed, we will be having a public event that our residents and anyone in the community can be a part of.”
Officials are encouraging community members to attend any events that are open to the public so they can engage with those who are looking to be the permanent police chief for the city.
“We want the community to know that their voices are heard and they play a key role in who we want to lead our community,” Carter said. “This is going to give people the opportunity to hear from each of the finalists about their vision to keep St. Joseph safe for our families and visitors.”
City officials are still in the process of figuring out details for meetings open to the public but will have information posted at stjosephmo.gov when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.