Stephenie Price

Residents got the chance to meet the four police chief finalists Thursday night as the consulting firm makes strides to wrap up the search process. 

Philip Lukens, Paul Luster, Stephenie Price and Rance Quinn met with various panels made up of city officials, current St. Joseph Police Department employees and residents before talking with other community members at a meet-and-greet event at Spratt Hall on the campus of Missouri Western State University. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

