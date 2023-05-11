Residents got the chance to meet the four police chief finalists Thursday night as the consulting firm makes strides to wrap up the search process.
Philip Lukens, Paul Luster, Stephenie Price and Rance Quinn met with various panels made up of city officials, current St. Joseph Police Department employees and residents before talking with other community members at a meet-and-greet event at Spratt Hall on the campus of Missouri Western State University.
The firm in charge of the selection process is Public Sector Search & Consulting. Joseph Lestrange, a senior consultant for the firm, said the process of selecting a new police chief for St. Joseph has made progress.
"We're hoping that we'll have a decision by the end of the month. And of course, that could be contingent upon a background (check) being completed, which takes a little extra time. But the hope is somewhere around Memorial Day weekend ... by the end of the month."
Public Sector has handled searches in cities throughout the county, including Seattle, Minneapolis and Miami. Lestrange said the process in St. Joseph has been an amazing experience from the start.
"The turnout and the amount of engagement of the community has just been wonderful. That makes my job easier, quite frankly, because everybody's got a seat at the table," Lestrange said. "Having that engagement has just made it a real pleasure to do the search."
Residents gave feedback as well as their impressions and hopes for the finalists.
Maria José Ramírez Braiz was one of the many residents who spoke with the different candidates. The resident of 11 years has high hopes for whoever is selected.
"My big hope is that the police department can reflect what we have in the community right now. Demographics are changing, and with the change, we need to make change in our leadership," Braiz said.
Braiz is confident in the final candidates.
"I am impressed ... I think they have a clear view," Braiz said. I hope that whichever of them takes the position will be able to execute whatever makes the city safe ... but also more welcoming not only for the migrants, Latinos, but also to people that want to move here from other parts of the county."
Lestrange said all four of the candidates would do an outstanding job in the position. From here, the decision will be based on comfort and the matched vision with the city government on St. Joseph's future.
"It's about finding that right person at the right time and the right fit," Lestrange said. "I'm very confident that no matter who is picked, they will come into the city, give it their all and do an excellent job as the next police chief. I'm going to wish the city of St. Joseph good luck in the months to come. I'm very confident that they'll be very happy with who we select."
