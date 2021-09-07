An increasing trend of aggravated domestic assault situations is causing concern for officers with the St. Joseph Police Department.
According to Police Chief Chris Connally, almost 70% of aggravated assault calls in St. Joseph are related to domestic abuse.
"Last year, about 38% of our aggravated assaults were domestic-related. This year, about 70% or better are domestic-related," he said. "So what we are really seeing is the increase in domestic aggravated assaults. We've actually seen a little bit of decrease in the simple domestic assault."
Connally said simple aggravated assaults mean those with no serious bodily injuries. But the aggravated assault calls officers are seeing more of look a little different.
"If there's any type of choking, that automatically jumps it up to aggravated. Broken bones, stitches, a little more serious injuries. Anything with a cutting or a firearm. Those are going to jump up to what we call aggravated domestic assault," he said.
Calls for aggravated assault this year already have surpassed last year's total. Connally said this increase is a big concern for officers, but it's hard for them to tackle the problem alone.
"Domestic abuse is, it's a serious issue in our community and across the country. It can affect anyone of any socioeconomic background," he said. "And the truth is about 68% of all assaults in our city that are reported to police are domestic. This is one of those things that's very difficult from a police perspective. It's difficult for us to intervene as far as prevention, so probably the biggest thing is getting awareness out there."
Connally said he will be speaking with domestic violence advocates and the Community Police Advisory Committee in order to work on ideas to help reduce the number of abuse incidents.
The YWCA St. Joseph has a 24/7 hotline victims can call to receive help. It can be reached at 800-653-1477, and victims also can visit the website YWCASJ.org. Advocates conduct lethality reports for victims to determine what danger they might be in and they can help with escape planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.