A man from Sarasota, Florida, lead Chillicothe police on a chase late Wednesday evening.
According to a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, an officer stopped the motorist for excessive speed in the 1000 block of South Washington Street.
When the officer contacted the driver, he sped off, nearly striking the officer.
Livingston County sheriff's deputies assisted with the pursuit of the suspect, who reached speeds greater than 100 miles per hour.
Due to the time of night and clear weather conditions, officers continued to pursue the suspect traveling east on 36 Highway.
As the pursuit reached Linn County, Brookfield City police assisted by spiking the suspect's tires.
The chase came to an end as the vehicle slowly came to a stop on the side of the road while the car was rolling on its rims. The suspect was arrested with no further incident.
The driver is a 38-year-old male charged with excessive speed, felony driving while revoked, felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony resisting arrest by fleeing and driving while intoxicated.
