A police officer's vehicle was struck early Tuesday by another car driving west on Highway 36.
The officer was redirecting traffic due to an overturned semi-truck near the south 10th street exit. The officer's vehicle was blocking the westbound lanes at the 22nd street at the time of the wreck.
The St. Joseph Police Department reported that the officer is in stable condition.
The semi overturned shortly after midnight Tuesday.
While the police department reported eastbound lanes were open by 6:40 a.m., the westbound lanes remained closed as the towing company continues to move the truck.
News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
