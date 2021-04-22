Police have identified the body found on Pear Street to be Cody Dustin Grace, 26. Grace was discovered late Wednesday night and the cause of death remains unknown.
Grace was discovered by a passerby in the same water-filled roadside ditch where four people were killed in a car accident on April 9. A memorial for the four accident victims, mother Amy Morse and her three kids, Rosalie Morse, 3, Braxtin Grace, 2, and Anastasia Grace, 1, still sits above the water near the ditch.
According to memorial obituaries for Braxtin and Anastasia, Grace was the father of the two victims.
“We got a call of what appears to be a body in a small body of water that happens to be the same location of the fatality accident a few weeks ago with the children in the car,” St. Joseph Police Cpt. Dan Sweiger said.
The night of the car accident, about six feet of water filled the ditch. When the body was discovered Wednesday, the water had partially receded. Police do not know how long the body was there but did say it appeared it had been exposed to the elements for at least some period of time.
Police alerted the public to Grace being an endangered missing person Wednesday morning, the original date of his disappearance is unknown.
The cause of the fatal car accident also remains under investigation and has not been released.
