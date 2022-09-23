top story Police assisting at accident on N. Belt Highway News-Press NOW Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Moderate injuries were reported from an accident Friday afternoon on the N. Belt Highway. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Moderate injuries were reported after a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in the 3100 block of N. Belt Highway. Emergency crews responded to the accident, which happened at about 2 p.m.Stay with News-Press NOW as this story develops. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vehicle Accident Motorist Emergency Crew Scene Police Injury News-press Now × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Second annual Barks N' Brew to raise money for animal shelter Business Citizens Bank merging with Southern Bank Local News 'What you hear will give you a reaction': Symphony preps for opening weekend Consumer Financial experts share advice for battling inflation More Local News → Local Forecast 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
