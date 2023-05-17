SJPD working to get new vehicles on the road

St. Joseph Interim Police Chief David Hart discusses a plan to use some ARPA funds for modern fleet vehicles.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph police officers may soon have some new wheels.

Interim Police Chief David Hart said the department is discussing using American Rescue Plan Act funding to quickly get more fleet vehicles on the road.

