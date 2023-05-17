St. Joseph police officers may soon have some new wheels.
Interim Police Chief David Hart said the department is discussing using American Rescue Plan Act funding to quickly get more fleet vehicles on the road.
“Right now we're in discussions on using some of the ARPA funding to acquire police vehicles and kind of rebuild the fleet back to functional,” Hart said. “Over time it's kind of diminished down, so we're trying to get that back up to where we need it to be.”
Hart said officials are considering a program that will provide sustainable vehicles in the long term as there have been issues with receiving cars that don’t function as long as needed.
“We're looking at the Chevy Tahoe specifically because right now they're one of the cheapest police vehicles that we can buy,” he said. “The other benefit is they're on a truck frame versus a car frame or a unibody frame, so we're more able to repair them if they are damaged. When we're going through alleys and areas like that, we're less likely to damage these vehicles.”
In addition to the vehicles being ordered with ARPA funds, the police department already has received a few new vehicles that were ordered last year but they are waiting for patrol equipment to be placed in them.
New vehicles have been a key priority for officers as they are battling responding to calls quickly and safely while using older vehicles.
“The biggest benefit to the department is quality equipment that our people can rely on to get them safely to you when you need help,” Hart said. “It’s challenging to do this when you’re driving a vehicle that’s been outdated for years.”
Hart said using these funds also will help as a lot of money has been put into new vehicles in the past year.
“Long-term and as an overarching city goal, it's to reduce costs,” he said. "We're putting maintenance dollars that exceed the value of vehicles into vehicles to keep them on the road and that's never a good model."
The hope is to have some new vehicles on the road within the next month, but for the time being, officers will continue responding to emergency calls as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.