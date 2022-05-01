The Platte County Jail reached capacity in the last two weeks and is now overcrowded, forcing inmates to be relocated to surrounding area facilities, including the Buchanan County Jail.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said that due to the Buchanan County Jail’s current low number of inmates, his staff has been able to assist Platte County by housing several prisoners in St. Joseph.
“We’re at 139 (inmates) today, which is really low for us, so that’s why we’re able to help,” Puett said. “And we have some bed space available for helping Sheriff (Mark) Owen and his staff right now.”
Buchanan County Jail has a max capacity of about 240 and has an average of 200 inmates a day. Platte County Sheriff Owen requested assistance from the Buchanan and Clay county jails after his facility became full.
“At last check, we’ve been running anywhere from 10 to 20 inmates from Platte County, and again, it’s just based on their needs and trying to help them manage their population right now,” Puett said. “Sometimes they bond and sometimes they get called back for court, so there’s been some movement.”
Owen and the Platte County Sheriff’s Department pay Buchanan County $50 a day per inmate for housing and other fees necessary to hold prisoners until a long-term plan is crafted.
“It’s hard to speak for Sheriff Owen, but I think this is a product of COVID,” Puett said about the sudden spike in Platte County’s inmate population. “I think for a long time the courts were shut down and they weren’t doing a lot of things and now that they are starting to open back up, you are starting to see folks that are coming back to court who have not made court dates and they are not making themselves available, so warrants are being issued and they are being arrested.”
One of the main impacts of taking on additional inmates from Platte County has been the stress imposed on the jail staff. There are set limits that they will not cross to help other facilities to not take too many inmates and have the same issues materialize at the Buchanan County Jail.
“The staff here has done a phenomenal job for a very long time, and they’re used to bigger numbers, so they can handle it pretty well,” Puett said. “We’re trying to manage our numbers, that’s why there is only a certain amount that we can take because we have to have enough bed space for the inmates in Buchanan County and the ones who come from the court.”
The sheriff said when there is a need for people to be in jail, solutions must be found.
“We can’t stop holding people accountable because of bed space,” Puett said. “I think that we also need to realize that we can’t just give people a pass on bad behavior because there’s a bunch of other people that have bad behavior already in jail.”
