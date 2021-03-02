A pilot who crashed near Galt, Missouri, last month ignored a recommendation to spend the night at a regional airport before the Cessna 177 crashed, killing two.
According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, witnesses said the small aircraft was covered in ice when it initially landed in Moberly, Missouri, on Feb. 8.
“Witnesses at (the airport) observed the airplane after landing and said the airplane windscreen was completely obscured by ice and there was significant ice accumulated on the rest of the airplane that was about a quarter-inch thick,” the report reads.
The plane took off again in the early afternoon, apparently headed for Nebraska, before crashing east of Trenton, Missouri.
Philip Joseph LeFevre Sr., 82, of St. Louis, and Philip Joseph LeFevre Jr., 47, of Sunset Hills, Missouri, a father-son combo, were previously reported as the deceased in the crash.
The pair were attempting to make their way to Colorado, according to the NTSB report. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office previously said the pair were headed for Kirksville, Missouri.
According to the report, the initial crash occurred just 30 feet above the ground. The plane’s engine didn’t show any signs of losing power.
“The engine, fuselage and vertical stabilizer were collocated about 200 feet south of the initial impact point,” the report reads.