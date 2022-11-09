St. Joseph will see a drop in temperatures this weekend, and as cold weather creeps in, residents should stay vigilant and prepare for hazardous road conditions in the coming months.

News-Press NOW Storm Tracker Mark Zinn is forecasting highs in the mid-30s and lows in the teens beginning Friday and continuing through next week.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

