Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H said the patrol sees an increase in calls during the winter and many of those accidents are caused by speed.
"The most common crashes are caused by driving too fast for conditions, whether that be snow or ice on the roadway," Hux said. "When it freezes up, people are sliding out of control, losing control of their vehicle."
Hux said there are several things drivers can do to decrease risk, including turning off cruise control, driving under the speed limit and avoiding distractions.
He also said that if vehicles get down to half a tank of gas, people should look for a gas station in case of breaking down or being stuck in traffic.
Additionally, he said that traveling with certain items can make all the difference if a car breaks down.
"An ice scraper, checking windshield wiper blades, warm clothing including gloves, extra coats, blankets, then water and nonperishable snacks," Hux said. "As the temperatures get colder, it's always a great time to check your air pressure on your tires."
Other items include sunglasses to reduce glare on snow, jumper cables and a cell phone charger. Hux said drivers may be able to dig themselves out if they are stuck with a shovel, cat litter and sand.
Hux said the best thing drivers can do is be patient and prepare for longer travel times.
"Plan in advance, allow plenty of time to reach your destination, leave earlier than you normally would and get there safely," Hux said. "Troopers will be out in full force. However, it may take them a little more time to get to certain calls. Just be patient with us and wish everybody safe travels.
More information is available on Troop H's Twitter feed. Troop H can also be reached at 816-387-2345.
